Introduction

March 18, 2024

SBUSD AND CSEA EXCHANGE PROPOSALS

ON TRANSFERS, COMPENSATORY TIME, AND DISCIPLINE

This is Santa Barbara Unified School District’s (SBUSD) fourth Negotiations Update for successor contract negotiations between the District and the California School Employee Association (CSEA). The District will distribute the Negotiations Update after meetings with CSEA to inform our community on the progress of negotiations.

SBUSD Countered with Clarifying Contract Language Around the Transfer Process

SBUSD and CSEA exchanged proposals regarding the transfer process. SB Unified offered a counterproposal aimed at defining transfers in a manner more similar with the SBTA contract. The priorities are based on the district, special qualifications or circumstances, and seniority.

SBUSD Offered Counterproposal to Report and Track Compensatory Time

Both CSEA and SBUSD have shown interest in improving the process for tracking compensatory time accrual. The District’s counterproposal suggests incorporating language on the subject and forming a committee with CSEA to design the process collaboratively.

SBUSD Counters CSEA’s Progressive Discipline Language

SB Unified is reviewing a CSEA proposal aimed at ensuring employees receive written notification following verbal warnings, along with guaranteeing their right to union representation in disciplinary communications. SBUSD also rejected a CSEA proposal to make Hearing Officers’ decisions binding in appeal hearings. The District aims to maintain the current language to uphold the Board of Education’s authority in making employment decisions.

Next Steps:

The next negotiation sessions are on April 3, April 12, and April 26.

Dr. John Becchio, Assistant Superintendent Human Resources

Kim Hernandez, Assistant Superintendent, Business Services

ShaKenya Edison, Assistant Superintendent of Student and Family Services

Tara Wise, Classified Personnel Manager

Ed Gomez, Santa Barbara High School Assistant Principal