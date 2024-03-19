Unanimous Coastal Commission Decision Upholds Prohibitions on San Carpoforo Camping

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SOLVANG, Calif.— Los Padres National Forest officials announced that overnight camping on San Carpoforo Beach will be prohibited following a unanimous decision from the California Coastal Commission during a hearing in Sacramento last week. The ruling was in response to a Consistency Determination submitted by Monterey District Ranger Fin Eifert that seeks to increase oversight on public use of the beach.

A Forest Order will be issued by mid-April to prohibit overnight camping, campfire use and dogs off leash on the beach. These steps are being taken to address the rise in public use that has led to trash, human waste and disturbance of Snowy Plover habitat. The public will continue to have access to San Carpoforo Beach but are reminded there are no restrooms or trash receptacles, and visitors are strongly encouraged to pack out any refuse and human waste.

The CCC’s unanimous decision came with specific conditions that the U.S. Forest Service must meet during the two-year duration of the Forest Order. These conditions require the USFS to provide baseline data and mapping on sensitive species and habitat types at San Carpoforo Beach; to implement measures to protect the Snowy Plover within its designated habitat; provide bi-annual reports on steps to minimize the loss of recreational camping opportunities; and to coordinate with interested tribal partners prior to implementing any long-term measures on the beach.

“We appreciate the Coastal Commission’s support and shared commitment to managing visitor access in a sustainable manner,” Eifert said. “We’ll continue to work in coordination with our partners to develop a comprehensive solution that provides the greatest good for the people in the long run.”

For more information on Los Padres National Forest, please visit our website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.