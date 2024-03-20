I learned about the planned changes for the Miramar at a meeting their team hosted one evening at one of my neighbor’s home. We had an open and honest conversation, where they explained the plan, listened to my ideas, and answered all of my questions. I very much support the important need to add workforce housing for their employees at the Miramar and I like the idea of new shops, but I initially had concerns about the third floor near Eucalyptus Lane.

After seeing the significant changes they made in response to the feedback we shared with them, including removing the third floor near Eucalyptus, I now fully support the plan. In keeping with the rest of the Miramar, they have also committed to add adding lush, mature landscaping around the perimeter and facing the activity inward away from the neighborhood.

Ultimately, the Miramar team has been very accessible, informative, and receptive to questions. They have shown a willingness to listen and modify the plan based on input from us as neighbors, and I look forward to seeing their plan progress.