SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is pleased to announce its annual Easter Feast for its homeless guests and community members in need on Thursday, March 28th, at 2 PM. This event is a unique opportunity to gather, share a meal, and celebrate the holiday in a safe, festive, and welcoming environment.



The Easter Feast will be held at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s main dining hall, 535 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara. It is free of charge and open to anyone who needs a warm meal and a safe place to celebrate Easter. The Rescue Mission’s dedicated volunteers will serve a delicious ham dinner restaurant-style prepared by the residents in the 12-month Residential Treatment Program.



“The biggest problem on our streets isn’t drugs, poverty, hunger, or homelessness. It’s hopelessness. Right now, there are men and women in Santa Barbara trapped in hopelessness. This Easter, we can share the grace, love, and transformative power of Jesus with them. Often, that starts with something as simple as a meal, which can be the beginning of a journey toward renewal and hope,” shared Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.