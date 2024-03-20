Section of Alameda Padre Serra Closed to Vehicular Traffic March 25 Through March 28 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Santa Barbara Street Operations Production Paving Crew will close Alameda Padre Serra to through traffic between Dover Road and Las Alturas Road (see map) from Monday, March 25th through Thursday, March 28th, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. City crews will permanently fix the potholes on Alameda Padre Serra through a full width paving operation, workdays and hours are subject to change due to weather or unforeseen complications. Alameda Padre Serra will be accessible to vehicles during non-construction hours.

Paving Schedule:

· (Blue) Monday 3/25: 700 & 800 blocks of Alameda Padre Serra

· (Red) Tuesday 3/26: 900 – 1200 blocks of Alameda Padre Serra

· (Green) Wednesday 3/27: 900 – 1200 blocks of Alameda Padre Serra

On Thursday, March 28th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Alameda Padre Serra will also be closed to vehicles between Las Alturas Road and Dover Road due to finalizing road repairs. Please plan accordingly for traffic detours.

Construction Benefits: Repaving the road will extend the life of the asphalt pavement and smooth the road for a more comfortable and safer ride for the traveling public.

We appreciate your patience during this inconvenience.

For more information on the Streets Operations and Infrastructure Management, please visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/PavementMaintenance.