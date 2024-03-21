2024 Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee Champions Crowned

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – Four Santa Barbara County students have earned their spot at the 2024 California State Spelling Bee after proving their spelling prowess at the Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

A total of 71 4th-9th graders participated in the annual spelling competition, organized by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Participants were top spellers from elementary, junior high, and high schools across Santa Barbara County.

At the elementary school level (4th-6th grade), Isla Vista Elementary 6th grader Aman Isukapalli took first place with the winning word of “armistice.” Second place went to Cold Spring School 5th grader Benjamin De Olivera for “enmity.” Montecito Union 6th grader Dylan McLean finished in third with the word “permeability.”

Isukapalli said of the first-place win: “I was amazed at how well I had done. As soon as my victory was announced, I was excited and relieved. This achievement means so much to me. I have been preparing for quite a long time, and to see the result of all that practice filled me with joy.”

In the junior high division (7th-8th grade), 8th grader Natalie O. (who preferred to only share the first letter of her last name and to refrain from being photographed) brought home the first-place title with the word “gastroenterology.” Second place went to Bishop Diego High School 9th grader Luke Johansen for the word “coherent.”Our Lady of Mount Carmel 8th grader Tommy Groeninger rounded out the podium in third place, spelling “procrastinating” correctly.

As first and second-place winners, Aman Isukapalli and Benjamin De Olivera are invited to compete in the elementary division and Natalie O. and Luke Johansen in the junior high division of the California State Spelling Bee on Saturday, April 27 in Stockton at the San Joaquin County Office of Education

“Congratulations to the 2024 Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee participants,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “It takes a lot of courage to compete in this setting–we are all proud of your dedication, courage, and passion for learning – and spelling! A heartfelt thank you to everyone involved, including the many teachers, schools, parents, and volunteers, for making this year’s event a success.”

The Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee is a program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.