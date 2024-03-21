For Bob Hansen
Absurdity’s in fashion, and the clown is dead
who spoke the truth, who cried for justice, who mirrored us
and spoke for otherness. Let mourners come in colors bright and with
light hearts, and dance around the may-pole’s ties
with clear and shining eyes. We will not see his like again, not
here, among these many foolish silly suited men. But in
the future? Aye, we’ll live in blue and open skies
and find our homes on earth and rest and feast and celebrate
the way of truth in being, where simply being is our nature’s state.
