Absurdity’s in fashion, and the clown is dead who spoke the truth, who cried for justice, who mirrored us and spoke for otherness. Let mourners come in colors bright and with light hearts, and dance around the may-pole’s ties with clear and shining eyes. We will not see his like again, not here, among these many foolish silly suited men. But in the future? Aye, we’ll live in blue and open skies and find our homes on earth and rest and feast and celebrate the way of truth in being, where simply being is our nature’s state.

