Free Course Teaches Three Steps to Help Prevent Suicide

Santa Barbara County, CA (March 21, 2024) – Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County and Youthwell are pleased to announce a free mental health training called QPR that will help participants learn three steps to help save a life from suicide.

QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer — the three simple steps anyone can learn. Just as people trained in CPR help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis. In the two-hour course, participants will learn to recognize the warning signs of suicide, how to offer hope, and how to get help and save a life.

Anyone can take the course, including parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, clergy, medical professionals, first responders, caseworkers, and many others who are strategically positioned to recognize and refer someone at risk of suicide.

“We are extremely thankful to have hosted a QPR training at Allan Hancock College,” said student and Mental Wellness Club President, Samantha Martinez. “The students, staff, and faculty in attendance gained so much insight on information that could save lives and encourage mental health education in our community.”

QPR is based on curriculum provided by the QPR Institute. The course is free thanks to funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Visit BeTheDifference.org to view the schedule of in-person and virtual classes and register.