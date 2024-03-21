REMINDER: Housing Element Rezone Hearings Begin Next Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Wed. Mar. 27, 2024 at the Santa Maria Betteravia Center hearing room at 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy, Santa Maria and Mon. Apr. 1, 2024 at the Planning Commission Hearing Room at 105 E. Anapamu, Santa Barbara (entrance on Anacapa St.): Planning Commission Hearings on Proposed Rezones to comply with State Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA). The Planning Commission will make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors. Hearings will be streamed live. To watch the hearing and/or participate virtually click here and view the agenda for instructions. The public is welcome to comment. The staff report is available here. Please be sure to scroll through the documents in the link. The staff report may appear on the 2nd page.

The County has released the Final Program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the 2023-2031 HEU. The Final Program EIR analyzes the potential impacts associated with the implementation of the HEU’s goals, policies, and programs, including the potential rezone program. It includes all responses to comments received during the public comment period (Dec. 20, 2023-Feb.9, 2024). The County received over 100 comments via email and during public hearings. You will find comments and responses in Chapter 9 of the Final Program EIR. Go to our website for more information and links to the documents.

TENTATIVE: Mid-April to early May, 2024:Board of Supervisors Hearings on the Proposed Rezones to comply with State Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA). Hearing locations TBD. Watch the hearing and participate virtually here. The public is welcome to comment. The staff report will be available one week before the hearing.

Last, the Department has introduced a new Video: Introduction to Balancing Act.Balancing Act puts you in the decision-makers’ seat: review potential rezone sites and select sites until you have a compliant plan. You can then share your results! Do so no later than Apr. 5, 2024 to have your results shared with the Board of Supervisors at their rezone hearings in April 2024. Visit our website for links to the Balancing Act simulation.