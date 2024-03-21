Santa Barbara County Family Engagement Resource Fair Events

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara County, Calif.) – County of Santa Barbara Departments including Behavioral Wellness, Probation, Public Health, and Social Services have collaborated with Allan Hancock College and Santa Barbara City College to present the first-ever Santa Barbara County Family Engagement Resource Fairs, a series of free events that provide a wide variety of free and low-cost services for families in Santa Barbara County.

The events will be hosted on the following dates and locations:

Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Allan Hancock College at 800 S. College Dr, Santa Maria;

Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Santa Barbara City College at 721 Cliff Dr, Santa Barbara;

Saturday, April 20, 2024, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Allan Hancock Lompoc Valley Center at 1 Hancock Dr, Lompoc.

The purpose of the Santa Barbara County Family Engagement Resource Fairs is to ensure that families countywide can engage with the many programs and services available to them, often offered at low to no charge. The Family Engagement Resource Fairs will have over 30+ community organizations providing information, services, and resources, from health care and mental health wellness to employment assistance to higher education. The Family Engagement Resource Fairs will feature delicious food, music, giveaways, raffle prizes, and fun activities for the whole family.

A joint statement issued from the participating County Department Directors:

“The departments of the County of Santa Barbara are deeply dedicated to supporting our families and it’s truly uplifting to collaborate with community partners who echo this commitment. Through this unified effort, we built the first-ever Santa Barbara County Engagement Resource Fair to remove barriers that prevent access to resources and services by bringing the event closer to our communities. We’re so proud to present a series of countywide resource fairs that aim to provide programs and services that contribute to the well-being of families and individuals in our County.

Our collective dedication to nurturing stronger community ties cultivates a more inclusive and safer County for everyone.”

A joint statement issued from both Allan Hancock College and Santa Barbara City College:

“Our colleges are honored to host the first annual Santa Barbara County Family Engagement Resource Fair. Whether you’re looking for health care or mental health wellness, tax assistance, information on local colleges, or need to connect for employment assistance, the Santa Barbara County Family Engagement Resource Fair brings together a diverse group of partners that will assist to address the needs of our communities.”

For more information visit: https://www.countyofsb.org/4136/Family-Engagement-Resource-Fair.