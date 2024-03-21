Solvang Senior Center Reaches Milestone For Building Construction

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Solvang, California-The Solvang Senior Center proudly announces a significant achievement in its Capital Campaign, having reached the $5 million mark to allow groundbreaking on the construction of a modern community center. The Center has reached the level to fund construction of the building and continues to raise funds for the project’s final stages and ready the new Center for program expansion. The enthusiastic support from the local community has propelled the Center into a new phase, setting the stage for an enhanced and expanded facility that will cater to the evolving needs of its aging population.

The much-needed expansion addresses the pressing demand for improved facilities, given that thirty percent of Solvang’s current residents are aged sixty-five or older. With the County’s senior population projected to double by 2060, the new state-of-the-art facility is a crucial investment in promoting active and independent lifestyles for older adults, contributing to a vibrant community life in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The forthcoming two-story building of more than 5,000 square feet will replace the aging modular structure, doubling the Center’s current size. This expansion allows for concurrent programs, accommodating the growing number of members and enhancing the range of services offered. The new space will not only be dedicated to the Center’s activities but will also serve as a valuable community asset for various events and gatherings.

Executive Director Ellen Albertoni expressed gratitude for the leadership gifts that played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone. Individual and family donations accounted for sixty percent of the total funds raised, with notable contributions from Dr. Virgil Elings, the family of Ken and Lloyd Mills, and the Holzheu family.

Local foundations, including the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, the Hutton Parker Foundation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, and the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, collectively contributed more than thirty percent of the campaign funds, highlighting the broad community support.

The City of Solvang has demonstrated unwavering commitment by contributing $450,000 to the campaign and allowing the Center to relocate its operations to the Veteran’s Memorial Building during construction, ensuring uninterrupted services for members and the community.

The County has played a crucial role in fostering a thriving environment for the Center for over four decades. In 2018, Supervisor Joan Hartmann and the County solidified their commitment by granting a new long-term lease. This forward-looking agreement solidifies the continuation of rent-free utilization of the site for decades to come, a testament to the County’s dedication to supporting impactful organizations.

The campaign’s journey began in 2019 with both the Solvang Rotary Foundation and Solvang Rotary Club’s combined visionary contribution of $50,000, laying the foundation for success. In 2021, Montecito Bank & Trust signed on as the Lead Business Sponsor, propelling the campaign forward with their significant support. “These two key donations set a powerful precedent for our campaign, not only providing crucial financial support but also serving as an inspiration for other organizations and individuals to join in the mission of the Center” said Linda Johansen, Co-chair of the Capital Campaign.

And the membership challenge helped us reach this goal! Last Fall, the Board of Directors and Steering Committee added $100,000 to their previous commitment of over $500,000. As of this month with those contributions of various sizes, the members of the Center have exceeded that with $115,000 of donations!

The City of Solvang is completing the final steps to approve the construction permit for the new building. As the project enters its final preparatory stages, the Solvang Senior Center will temporarily relocate its activities to the American Legion Wing of the Veterans’ Memorial Hall in early May. Demolition of the existing modular building will commence, and construction of the new facility is set to begin in early June.

The Solvang Senior Center currently serves 650 individuals, offering twenty weekly classes and activities, nutrition programs, community outreach initiatives, and educational events. These services will continue seamlessly during the construction period. For more information on their offerings, visit their website at solvangseniorcenter.org, contact them via email at ssctr@verizon.net, or call (805) 688-3793.