Construction Continues for the Vision Zero State Street Undercrossing Project

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 20, 2024

Construction along the east side of the Vision Zero State Street Undercrossing Project (Project) continues for the next ten weeks, after the recent completion of sidewalk widening under the Underpass. The next stage includes reconstruction of the sidewalks, sidewalk access ramps, and crosswalks on State Street at Yanonali and Gutierrez Streets.

This stage may impact vehicle traffic on Yanonali, Gutierrez, and State Streets. Detours will be in place when road closures are absolutely required to complete construction. These detours will be limited as much as possible. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained through the Undercrossing on the west side of State Street. The City is working diligently with the construction management team and contractors to minimize the impact on the public.

This Project connects the City’s two most active transportation-oriented neighborhoods, Downtown and the Waterfront, which will improve safety and appropriately rebalance space for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists on State Street between Yanonali and Gutierrez Streets.

The Project includes the following pedestrian and infrastructure enhancements:

· Widen sidewalks on each side of State Street from eight feet to 15 feet.

· On-street bike lanes will be increased from five to seven feet in width and will have a two-to-three-foot protected buffer.

· New pedestrian safety lighting and protective railings, reconstructed bridge columns to improve safety and aesthetics, new plantings in the upper planters, irrigation repairs, and street tree removal and replacement.

· Modifications to the intersections at State and Gutierrez Streets and State and Yanonali Streets to reduce crossing distances for pedestrians.

Construction of the overall Project is anticipated to be completed summer of 2025.

We appreciate your continued support and patience. For more information about the Project, email StateStUndercrossing@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or visit the Project website at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/StateStUndercrossing.