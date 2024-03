At a time when our cities are overwhelmed with thousands of homeless, unemployed as well as drug addicted and mentally ill citizens it seems insane to allow millions of unexamined, unemployed individuals who may also have differing aims and cultures into this mix. We need to fix our own problems first.

