20,000 Candy-Filled Eggs Up For Grabs at Elings Park “Great Egg Hunt” on Saturday, March 30

(Santa Barbara, CA, March 22, 2024) More than 20,000 candy-filled eggs are up for grabs at Elings Park’s Great Egg Hunt held Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 9 a.m. to noon in the park’s softball fields. The actual egg hunt is organized by age groups for children up to age 10, and children should bring their own baskets. The free festive annual event also includes visits from – and photos with – Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny, face painters, Luna’s Jumps bounce houses, and festive music provided by Music by Bonnie. New this year: smoothies and coffee for purchase from Claudia Coffee Bar food truck.

“The Easter Bunny gave us magic seeds that produce blades of grass that grow to just the perfect height to cradle the eggs and make them easy for little hands to grab,” said Dean Noble, the park’s executive director. “As with past years, he and Mrs. Bunny will be at the Great Egg Hunt to meet all their friends.”

The park opens at 9 a.m. and there are three timed starts by age group: Baby Bunnies (ages 0 to 3) at 10 a.m.; Daring Ducks (ages 4 to 6) at 10:45 a.m.; and Jack Rabbits (ages 7 to 10) at 11:30 a.m. Festivities continue until noon.

Hundreds of egg-seekers are expected, and parking is limited. Families are encouraged to arrive early. Advance VIP parking permits are available now at $20 per car by visiting the Elings Park Office or calling (805) 569-5611; permits must be picked up by Friday, March 29 at noon. Parking on the day of the event is $10 per car, paid at the entry gate, first-come-first served.

For more information, call Elings Park at (805) 569-5611 or visit www.elingspark.org.