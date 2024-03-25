California Investing Nearly $1 Billion in Bicycle and Pedestrian Infrastructure Over Next Four Years

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SACRAMENTO —Caltrans will spend approximately $930 million over the next four years to improve bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure throughout the state, according to a plan approved by the California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week. This includes 265 miles of new and improved bike lanes on state highways and the addition of more than 1,300 safety elements by mid-2028.

The CTC also approved a series of transportation projects totaling approximately $1 billion in continuing a historic push to improve the vital transportation infrastructure through rural and urban projects throughout the state.

The latest allocations include nearly $375 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and $276 million via Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

The bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure spending plan is part of the 2024 State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP). Funding over the next four years will improve access and safety for bicyclists and pedestrians using the state highway system. Of the 265 new and improved bike lanes, 203 miles are a combination of Class 1, 2, and 4 variety, and 62 miles are designated Class 3. Safety elements featured in the plan include more visible and separated bike lanes, ADA-accessible curb ramps, better signage, and upgraded signalization.

“The future of transportation relies on offering increased options for everybody, including better paths for walking and infrastructure for biking,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said. “These investments will help us build a California that fits every traveler, including those on foot, on bicycles, and on other personal mobility devices.”

The following projects are among those that will focus on improvements in bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure:

· A $36 million project in Imperial County on State Routes 115, 111 and 86 to fix existing sidewalks and add new sidewalks, Class II bike lanes, and Class IV separated bikeways. Improvements include ADA curb ramp upgrades, lighting systems, traffic signal system upgrades, and overhead sign structure rehabilitation.

· A $19.6 million project on the Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) in Santa Cruz County to repair 8.3 miles of pavement, guardrail, crosswalks, sign panels, and Class II bike lanes. This project includes new bike guide striping and enhanced signage. The finished product will all be brought up to the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The latest CTC-approved projects include:

· $17.5 million to upgrade the median barrier, enhance highway worker safety, improve drainage systems and pavement as well as install Transportation Management System elements on US 101 from just north of Sheffield Drive to just south of San Ysidro Road in Santa Barbara County. $15.7 million of this allocation is from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

· $22.2 million to widen Highway 46 East along the Antelope Grade east of the Highway 46 East/State Route 41 Interchange in northern San Luis Obispo County. This funding will allow for the existing 2-lane conventional highway to be widened into a 4-lane divided expressway. This will fund the first of two segments to complete this project. This entire allocation is from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1).

IIJA, known as the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” is a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure to improve the sustainability and resiliency of our energy, water, broadband and transportation systems. Since 2021, California has received nearly $38 billion in IIJA funds, including more than $27.6 billion for transportation-related projects.

In addition, SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding each year that is shared between state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including those partially funded by SB 1.

For more information about California transportation projects funded by IIJA and

SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.