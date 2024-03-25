Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA.- Chaucer’s Books (3321 State Street, Santa Barbara) will host local photographer Aaron Howard for an in-store book signing of his recently released book “Isla Vista Seasons: Ocean, Land, and Light” on Thursday, April 18 at 6 p.m.

Book Description

“Isla Vista Seasons: Ocean, Land, and Light ” is a tribute to Isla Vista’s nature. The 300-page coffee table book is chaptered by seasons and showcases 15-years of photography of Isla Vista’s natural environment, from the ocean and landscapes to sunsets, wildlife and more. Complete with a table of contents, foreword, book introduction, chapter introductions, captions, and author page, Isla Vista Seasons takes you on a journey through the natural framework of the iconic beach town. Hold the magic of Isla Vista in your hands.

Author Biography – Aaron Howard is a photographer, surfer, and Isla Vista resident. His first exposure to photography was an elective class in high school using film cameras and a darkroom. During college and beyond Aaron photographed coastal California and destinations abroad while traveling. His camera served as a tool for creative expression during graduate school and working as a marine science researcher at UC Santa Barbara. Aaron worked as a staff photographer for the university to aid campus sustainability efforts and also founded a photography non-profit that donated proceeds to local environmental causes. Aaron’s inspiration for photography is rooted in his relationship with the ocean and respect for the land he resides. He believes in the power of photography as a catalyst for positive change.