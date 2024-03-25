Parks and Recreation Department Offers Summer Job Opportunities

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 25, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting hourly employees to support summer programs and services ahead of peak season. Seasonal positions play a critical role in the operation of summer camps, seasonal aquatics facilities, and event facilities while creating professional development opportunities for teens and young adults.

“Our summer positions give individuals the opportunity to gain valuable work experience while supporting important community programs and services,” said Jazmin LeBlanc, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director. “These roles not only make a positive impact but also open doors to potential year-round employment and fulfilling, long-term careers.”

Eligibility requirements vary by position. Some require previous experience and special certifications, while others are great for those looking for their first job.

Open positions include the following:

Summer Camp Recreation Leaders: Lead and supervise recreational and enrichment activities for children attending summer camps.

Summer Camp Recreation Assistants: Assist Recreation Leaders overseeing summer camps. No experience is required.

Summer Camp Inclusion Specialists: Support and assist children with disabilities to ensure a safe, fun, and rewarding camp experience.

Pool and Beach Lifeguards: Maintain a safe environment at beaches and aquatic facilities by enforcing rules and performing rescues when necessary.

Swim Instructors: Teach swim and water safety skills to various age groups.

Event Facility Monitors: Oversee events hosted in Department-owned facilities, ensuring they run smoothly and safely.

Facility Technicians: Set up and take down tables, chairs, audio-visual, and other equipment for events in Department-owned facilities.

All open positions can be viewed at bit.ly/SBPRHourly.

Applications are being reviewed now and interested candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to be considered. Interviews and tryouts will take place in April to allow for onboarding and training before summer programs begin in June.

Visit bit.ly/SBPRHourly to see all open positions and apply.