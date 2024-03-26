As the Santa Barbara Bowl season approaches, I can’t help but feel the excitement bubbling up. It’s a time when our community comes together to enjoy fantastic artists in one of the most beautiful venues on earth.

While the Bowl often serves as a hub for reuniting with old friends in our intimate community, let’s prioritize respecting those who are there to fully immerse themselves in the music. If catching up with friends is on the agenda, perhaps a nearby bar would be a better spot.

Let’s make this season at the Bowl one filled with unforgettable performances and mutual respect for both artists and fellow concertgoers.

Tue Mar 26, 2024 | 21:38pm
https://www.independent.com/2024/03/26/chatty-chat-chat/
