Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – One of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s most popular celebrations, “El Dia del Niño” (Children’s Day) is back on Sunday, April 7, from 10:30 AM – 4:30 PM.

El Dia del Niño celebrates the importance of children in our community. This festive day features Latin music, a children’s talent show, delicious food, and fun. Community partners will be on site as well.

El Dia del Niño is free with Zoo admission; online reservations are required. Register for children’s talent show here. For more information about El Dia del Niño, please call (805) 962-5339 or visit www.sbzoo.org.

About the Santa Barbara Zoo

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. for members and 9:30 a.m. for general admission until 5 p.m.; general admission is $25 for adults, $15 for children 2-12, and free for children under 2. Parking is $11. The Santa Barbara Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). AZA zoos are dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great visitor experience, and a better future for all living things. With more than 200 accredited members, AZA is a leader in global wildlife conservation and is the public’s link to helping animals in their native habitats. Visit www.sbzoo.org.