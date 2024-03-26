Utility Relocation Work for Project Connect to Begin This Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Utility relocation work for Project Connect will begin this week (week of March 25, 2024) and will take several weeks to complete. Traffic impacts can be expected on Hollister Avenue between State Route 217 and S. Kellogg Avenue. Alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures will be necessary during this construction.

Work will take place Monday – Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, please use caution when in the area. Travelers are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible.

For additional information, or questions, please email Connect@CityofGoleta.org, call 805-690-5116, or visit www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.