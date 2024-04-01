Probation Conducts Countywide Wellness Checks

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA)– On March 28, 2024, the Santa Barbara County Probation Department conducted countywide wellness checks on a variety of clients on active probation, Post Release Community Supervision and Pre-Trial Supervision to ensure the safety and wellbeing of clients and their families. The operation covered the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, and Goleta areas.

The operational objectives were to perform wellness checks on active probationers and their families to assess their living environment and document any needs of client and/or family members present, while providing information on community resources. The contacts were also to ensure clients were in compliance with their terms and conditions of probation, to deter future criminal activity, and reduce recidivism. With most local schools on vacation for Spring break, the focus for this operation was on clients who have school aged children residing in the home. Spring-themed bags were given out which included school supplies, confetti eggs, sensory toys, stickers, a coloring book, markers, and snacks.

The combined effort was an overall success, with 24 locations visited, 17 contacts made, and no arrests. The Santa Barbara County Probation Department is committed to community safety and taking a proactive role in clients’ accountability and family wellness. A total of eight Probation Officers participated in this countywide operation and 31 Spring-themed goodie bags were given out to children.

