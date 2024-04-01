Santa Barbara Trapeze Co partners with Unity Shoppe for a Spring Food Drive

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, April 1-27, 2024) The demand for food has never been higher due to the current economic conditions, especially for the most vulnerable in our community, particularly children. Unfortunately, Unity Shoppe’s numbers have almost doubled due to increasing rent costs, inflation, and the ever-increasing gas prices. In January 2023, we served 1770 clients that came through our doors for food, essentials, and clothing. In January 2024, we served over 3,000 clients. Each one of these clients represents a family, a child, a neighbor in need. Your support can make a significant difference in their lives.

Unity Shoppe is currently seeking food donations to distribute to the Santa Barbara Community. To help with this cause, they have partnered with various businesses in the community, including Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. for a Spring Food Drive. You can find yellow food collection boxes at participating businesses, Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. and Unity Shoppe where you can drop off your canned goods and food. If you’re interested in having a collection box at your place of business, please reach out to Unity Shoppe at info@unityshoppe.org or call 805-965-4122.

Once the cans and food are collected, Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. will host a free community event on Saturday, April 27th from 3:30pm-6:30pm. The event will feature a Trapeze Talent Showcase where local youth will defy gravity. The community is invited to drop off canned food donations to help build a Record Breaking Canned Food Pyramid. All food donations will directly benefit Unity Shoppe. Randy Kohn, Co-founder of SBTC and Angela Miller Bevan, CEO of Unity Shoppe are excited for the collaboration. “In our second annual collaboration with Unity Shoppe, we’re elevating our commitment to the community, magnifying our impact through unity and shared purpose. Angela’s leadership at Unity Shoppe inspires us to aim higher, striving not only to entertain but to enrich lives. This partnership embodies our collective vision of service, engagement, and profound community support,” stated Randy, CEO of Santa Barbara Trapeze Co.