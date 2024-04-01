South County Premiere of “Sanctuary” at Community Environmental Center Hub

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA: Shadow’s Fund is delighted to announce that a screening of the short documentary, “Sanctuary,” at the Community Environmental Center Hub on Wed. April 3, 2024 from 5:30-7:30pm. This is the first south county screening of the recently completed, beautiful short film highlighting the work of an innovative organization dedicated to rescuing domestic, farm and wild animals while living in harmony with the natural world.

“Sanctuary” features the work of Shadow’s Fund co-founders Jill Anderson and Cody Rackley, whose 100 acre ranch outside Lompoc, The Sheltering Oak Sanctuary, cares for dozens of saved dogs, farm pigs, wild horses, and other animals. Jill and Cody have become leading figures in the world of rescue, as they pioneer new strategies for helping traumatized and abandoned animals, sharing their understanding with the larger world of animal rescue.

Shadow’s Fund was founded in 2009 when Jill and Cody took in a pack of dogs slated for euthanasia, and has grown to house nearly 50 dogs, as well as a number of rescued farm big, wild horses, feral cats, and more. Shadow’s Fund consults to and supports the work of rescuers across the country, offering advice on best practices in shelter management and animal care and rehabilitation.

After the screening, Jill and Cody will be available for questions and discussion. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $35 and all proceeds go to benefit Shadow’s Fund.

DATE/TIME: Wednesday April 3, 5:30-7:30pm

LOCATION: Community Environmental Center Hub, 1219 State St.

Ticket price: $35

Ticket purchase: https://app.donorview.com/vG989G

For more information: contact k9krma@gmail.com