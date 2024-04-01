Temporary Closure of Northbound Gaviota Rest Area on Wednesday, April 3

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The northbound Gaviota Rest Area, located south of the Gaviota Tunnel on US 101, will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, April 3 from 9 am to 3 pm for maintenance work.

The southbound Gaviota Rest Area is currently closed to facilitate the progress of an emergency retaining wall project south of the rest area. It is expected to reopen this summer.

Caltrans crews will be installing new sewage pumps at both the northbound and southbound rest areas.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/