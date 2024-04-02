Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. April 2024 – CALM is taking a proactive stance during Child Abuse Prevention Month as a leader in preventing and treating childhood trauma.

While CALM provides an array of high-quality trauma treatment services, over half of its programs are prevention focused. Services including home visitation, parent education, and Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorder treatment are tailored to reach families at risk of trauma, providing caregivers with the support and resources they need to thrive.

With a recent grant from the Department of Health Care Services, CALM is further expanding its prevention-focused clinical services and will soon implement a new evidence-based therapy model, Child Parent Psychology (CPP), across Santa Barbara County. CALM also partners with community organizations that serve children and families, such as pediatric offices and early childhood education centers, for an even greater preventive reach.

“Prevention is really at the heart of everything we do,” said Alana Walczak, CALM President & CEO. “Whether it’s a mental health specialist visiting young parents in their home to help them bond with their toddler, or a therapist working with a teen who has suffered unimaginable trauma, we are intentionally taking steps to create a better future for everyone in Santa Barbara County. By focusing on prevention, we can break cycles of trauma to create lasting change.”

In addition to direct support for families, CALM is raising awareness about the importance of child abuse prevention in the community. Through social media campaigns, a prevention-focused educational mailing piece, community events, and partnerships with local organizations, CALM is spreading the message that preventing childhood trauma is everyone’s responsibility.

For more information about CALM’s prevention efforts or to get involved, visit www.calm4kids.org, where you can sign up for their newsletter or follow them on social media.