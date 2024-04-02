Leading with Emotional Agility in the New Workforce Culture – A Panel Discussion sponsored by Antioch University and the SBCC School of Extended Learning.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Antioch University Santa Barbara will host a panel discussion in honor of the UN’s International Women’s Day for the April “Fantastic Friday” program. This event is co-sponsored with the SBCC School of Extended Learning. The title is “Leading with Emotional Agility in the New Workforce Culture” held on April 12, from 1:00 until 2:30 pm at SBCC’s Leni Fe Bland Auditorium.

The panelists are experienced organizational leaders in diverse fields who will discuss the post-Covid workplace environment. Anxiety and uncertainty are common in today’s dynamic environment. Though corporate culture pushes the belief that difficult emotions and a negative mindset have no place within the office environment, biology demands that we not only acknowledge these feelings, but respect them and make space for them. Oftentimes, managers, directors, and executive leaders are expected to or pressured into projecting unfailing optimism and confidence, despite what they and their employees are feeling and concerned about.

The panelists will define emotional agility and discuss the benefits. They will offer ways business and professional managers and non-profit directors can navigate through the challenges of meeting the organization’s production and service goals while maintaining morale and productivity.

The four panelists include SBCC Trustee Anna Everett, PhD; Dean and CAO of the Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law Jackie Gardina; Consultant Linda Croyle; UCSB Professor, Dean, and author Tania Israel. Lois Phillips will moderate and facilitate the panel discussion and a Q and A will allow for participants’ questions.