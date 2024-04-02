Toi, Toi, Toi! Acclaimed Soloists to Dazzle at Choral Society Gala

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, CA) The Choral Society is thrilled to announce a star-studded lineup of soloists for their highly anticipated opera-themed gala on Saturday, April 27th at the Santa Barbara Woman’s Club. Guests will be treated to show-stopping performances by mezzo-soprano Christina Pezzarossi, baritone Matthew Peterson, and classical guitarist Andrew Sandahl throughout the elegant evening. Not to be overlooked, The Choral Society’s 60-plus singers, under the direction of Artistic Director/Conductor JoAnne Wasserman, will join in on a few familiar opera choruses.

This extraordinary gala evening begins at 5:30pm with a cocktail hour and silent auction on the picturesque terrace, followed by a program of entertainment in the ballroom beginning at 7:00pm. Renowned Lorraine Lim Catering will provide the culinary fare. The Choral Society thanks American Riviera Bank for providing a corporate sponsorship for the event.

Don’t miss this celebration of vocal and instrumental artistry! All proceeds from the event benefit the organization’s artistic and educational programs. For tickets visit: sbchoral.org. Reservations should be made no later than April 12.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Mezzo-soprano Christina Pezzarossi brings a wealth of operatic experience, having performed leading roles like Dorabella in “Cosi fan tutte”, Rosina in “Il Barbiere di Siviglia”, and the title role in Handel’s “Agrippina”. Critics have praised her “fleet vocal technique” and “resonant, smoky mezzo.” In addition to her illustrious performing career, she co-founded the renowned VoxOps Vocal Studios and has mentored countless aspiring singers.She has performed in recent Opera Santa Barbara productions of: “Die Walkure” (Rossweiss), “Light in the Piazza” (Margaret), “La scala di sete” (Lucilla), “Semele” (Ino) and “Das Rheingold” (Wellgunde).

Baritone Matt Peterson will also grace the stage with his “rich voice and expressive acting ability.” He has portrayed iconic baritone roles like the title character in “Don Giovanni”, Figaro in “Le Nozze di Figaro”, and Silvio in “Pagliacci” with esteemed companies like Central City Opera and Opera Santa Barbara. A consummate artist, Peterson is also a sought-after concert soloist who has performed demanding works like “Carmina Burana” and Poulenc’s “Le Bal Masque”. He was most recently seen in Santa Barbara in productions of “Tosca” and “La Scala di Seta”.

Rounding out the exceptional trio is classical guitarist Andrew Sandahl, who will provide elegant instrumental interludes. Sandahl’s classical guitar mastery was honed through studies in Spain and Holland after graduating from UCLA. He joined the Choral Society in 2023 as a baritone.