Workshop for Women Considering a Run for Office

Did you know that men still comprise three quarters of US governors and senators, and two thirds of representatives in the House? How can that still be the case in 2024?!

Studies show women are less likely to see themselves as potential candidates. And the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee (SBWPC) aims to change that.

On April 13, SBWPC once again is hosting Run Like a Woman—and Win!, a workshop for feminists interested in running for office in upcoming elections.

County Supervisor Laura Capps, Goleta Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martin, Carpinteria City Councilmember Natalia Alarcon and political consultant Mary Rose will offer their insights on running for office. County Supervisor Joan Hartmann and recent supervisory candidate Krishna Flores will also provide important comments on local elections. The workshop takes place from 10 am to 2 pmat the Santa Barbara College of Law, 20 E. Victoria St.

Attendees will learn the nuts and bolts of campaigning, including special considerations for district elections. They’ll also hear about the valuable lessons learned by our current elected officials, and get tips on preparing their own unique campaign pitch—which they’ll have the opportunity to practice.

Registration is $10 for SBWPC members and $30 for non-members.

To register, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sbwpc/1184466

Contact: Paula Lopez Ochoa cell: (805) 637-6580 email: paulalopezochoa@gmail.com