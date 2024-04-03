Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ventura and Santa Barbara, CA—Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV)

Kathy Odell, CEO of Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV), announced her retirement and resignation, effective May 1st, 2024. After five years of dedicated service, Kathy will transition to the role of CEO Emerita, marking the end of a transformative chapter in her career.

Under Kathy’s leadership the WEV team has achieved significant milestones and made lasting contributions to the lives of thousands of women and small business entrepreneurs within our community. WEV has provided essential training and resources, technical support and funding to women entrepreneurs, advocated for gender equality in the business world, helped local businesses thrive, and inspired hope for a brighter future for women in business.

Reflecting on her time as CEO, Kathy expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to lead such a dynamic and impactful organization. “The last five years have been some of the most rewarding of my career,” she said. “But now, it is time for me to embrace the next chapter of my journey.”

Despite stepping down from her role, Kathy emphasized her unwavering commitment to WEV’s mission. “WEV is a strong and enduring participant in our communities,” she remarked. “And while I may be stepping away from day-to-day involvement, my dedication to supporting women entrepreneurs and driving economic prosperity remains steadfast.”

In announcing her resignation, Kathy expressed confidence in WEV’s continued success under the leadership of Nicki Parr, who has been appointed Interim CEO. Nicki has been an employee of WEV since 2018, most recently in the role of Chief Operating Officer. “Nicki’s experience, expertise, and leadership will undoubtedly ensure that WEV continues to thrive and make a meaningful difference in the lives of women entrepreneurs and small business owners,” Kathy stated.

As she embarks on the next phase of her journey, Kathy expressed heartfelt appreciation to the entire WEV community for their dedication, passion, and support. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as CEO,” she said. “And I look forward to continuing to advocate for WEV and being an active participant in our community.”

As Kathy transitions to the role of CEO Emerita, the legacy of her leadership at WEV will endure, serving as an inspiration for generations of women entrepreneurs to come.