Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, California – Renowned productivity guru Sara Caputo will offer a free talk and “power hour” session in partnership with Workzones, on Tuesday, April 9, as part of an ongoing, monthly series designed to help working professionals boost focus, stop procrastinating and tackle long-delayed tasks.

The two-hour session will be held in person from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Workzones coworking space at the Paseo Nuevo mall. Caputo will talk briefly about best practices for increasing productivity and then lead a group work session to help participants pursue deep and cognitively demanding work or complete projects they’ve procrastinated on. The in-person workshop is designed to add an extra layer of accountability, while the process of working alongside other professionals offers support and camaraderie.

Based in Santa Barbara, Caputo holds a master’s degree in organizational psychology from Antioch University. She developed the nationally recognized Productivity Puzzle model that helps individuals, teams and businesses transform their workflow in order to increase productivity. Her approach starts with helping people find strategies and solutions that work for their own brains, needs and life—creating their individual Productivity Puzzle that works for them, not against them.

Caputo’s work has been featured in Working Woman and Success magazines as well as on Forbes.com. Her column, Simply 805, appears regularly in the Santa Barbara Independent. In 2019 she received the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award for Professional Services, which recognizes the work and contributions of outstanding women entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Founded in 2013, Workzones is a premier 15,000-square-foot coworking club located inside a private building at the Paseo Nuevo mall. The flexible workspace offers unique programming for it’s members and guests to reach professional goals in addition to a podcast recording studio, event space, communal kitchen, business lounge, phone booths, fast Wi-Fi, mail and concierge services, printing, and scanning. The club also rents private offices, hybrid meeting rooms, board rooms, conference rooms, and team suites capable of accommodating the staff of a small company. Club memberships start at less than $200 a month.

To sign up for the productivity workshop with Sara Caputo visit the event page at EventBrite.com