Rally4Kids Celebrates Ninth Year as Premier Fundraiser for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara, CA – April 2, 2024 – The Rally4Kids event proudly enters its 9th year, marking a significant milestone in its journey as one of the primary fundraisers for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara. This annual event has become synonymous with community support and philanthropy, garnering proceeds that have made a tangible difference in the lives of underprivileged youth throughout Santa Barbara County.

Since its inception, Rally4Kids has played a pivotal role in supporting the mission of the United Boys & Girls Clubs by providing essential resources for the organization’s various programs and initiatives. The funds raised through this event have been instrumental in acquiring vans for transporting children from schools and shelters, establishing new club locations to reach more youth in need, and ensuring that every child served receives at least one nourishing meal each day.

What sets Rally4Kids apart is its unique blend of automotive excitement and altruism. While automotive enthusiasts revel in the exceptional roads and exhilarating drives, the rally is designed to engage individuals from all walks of life who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of children. It offers participants a novel and adventurous approach to supporting a worthy cause, making it a standout event in the community calendar.

The impact of Rally4Kids extends far beyond the event itself, benefiting children across Santa Barbara County, including communities in Lompoc, Solvang, Buellton, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Camp Whittier. The United Boys & Girls Clubs serves as a vital resource for many children, providing a safe and nurturing environment where they can receive academic support, engage in recreational activities, and form meaningful connections with their peers.

Reflecting on the significance of Rally4Kids, Michael Baker, CEO of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, remarked, “When I think of ‘Rally4Kids,’ one word comes to mind: impact! This event has helped the United Boys & Girls Clubs fulfill our mission year after year. Our organizational mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.”

As Rally4Kids celebrates its 9th year, organizers and supporters alike look forward to continuing their commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of children throughout Santa Barbara County. Following the sold out rally is the Black & Gold Gala Saturday, April 13th at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. Individual tickets and tables are still available for purchase and you won’t want to miss this spectacular event!

For more information about Rally4Kids and how to get involved, visit www.rally4Kids.org.