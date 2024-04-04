Beautify Goleta Goes Big For Earth Day with Multiple Activities on April 20

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 3, 2024 – Celebrate Earth Day with the City of Goleta on Saturday, April 20 for a special Beautify Goleta Earth Day Edition. Last year’s event was such a success that we are making this one bigger and better! The community cleanup is one hour longer (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) and will include for the first time Elubia’s food truck and Considered Coffee Bar (please bring your own reusable utensils and cup) as well as a MarBorg Touch-a-Truck for the kids. In addition to the community cleanup there will be a bulky item drop off and a special beach cleanup for Earth Day. Read on for details about all three events making up Beautify Goleta Earth Day.

Community Cleanup



Help Beautify Goleta by participating in our community cleanup at Bella Vista Park (intersection of Padova Drive and Placer Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The community cleanup will be led by Spotlight Captain the Montessori Center School of Santa Barbara. A limited edition “Beautify Goleta Earth Day 2024” volunteer t-shirt will be available for participants while supplies last. There will also be Waste Free Goleta & Go Green Goleta themed prize giveaways for event participants.

Bulky Item Drop Off

The FREE Bulky Item Drop Off event is 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Brandon School (195 Brandon Drive). Any drop-offs before or after the event will not be accepted. No electronics, medicine or hazardous waste will be accepted. You are encouraged to arrive early. The event will close early if capacity is reached before 1:00 p.m.

Beach Cleanup

New to Beautify Goleta, there will be a beach cleanup at Ellwood Beach from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. It will be led by Parks and Open Space Manager George Thomson. The beach cleanup includes litter and debris collection from Ellwood Beach. Please meet at the Ellwood Beach access trail, closest to the ocean off Santa Barbara Shores Drive.

Beautify Goleta is not possible without the help of our volunteers and captains. Sign up to participate at www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta and learn more by watching this video. We are also still in need of a captain for the beach cleanup. If you are interested, please email EnvironmentalServices@CityofGoleta.org.

We hope to see you on Saturday, April 20th for one or more of our Beautify Goleta Earth Day events!

