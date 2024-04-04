Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Neal Taylor Nature Center 27th Annual Fish Derby:

At Cachuma Lake

April 20th and 21st

Rain or Shine

$5000.00 plus in cash prizes

Thousands more in merchandise prizes

Registration:

$35.00 -Postmark by April 6, 2024

$40.00 -Postmark after April 6, 2024

$45.00-On-site Fri. 4/19 to Sun. 4/21/24

Ages 4-15 years old always – $10.00

The derby is the annual fundraiser

for the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization.

For more information, call the Trout Derby Hotline at (805) 693-8381.

The Fish Derby is the major fundraiser for The Neal Taylor Nature at Cachuma Lake which is a non-profit organization.

There is good news for all types of anglers! This year’s Fish Derby will again include prize categories for multiple types of fish such as crappie, bass, catfish, trout, and carp. The prize pool has been increased this year which means everyone has a chance to win great cash prizes, fishing gear, and more!

Anglers of all ages are encouraged to enter the Nature Center’s27th Annual Fish Derby on April 20 and 21, 2024. Registration fee for adults is $35.00 -Postmark by April 6, 2024; $40.00 -Postmark after April 6, 2024, and $45.00-On-site Fri. 4/19 to Sun. 4/21/24 and Youth Registration for ages 4 – 15 years old is always $10. Registration forms are available at Cachuma Lake Park entry gate, store, marina, Nature Center, and local businesses. To receive information and a registration form in the mail, leave your name and address on the

hotline (805) 693-8381 or visit www.TROUTDERBY.org

Cash prizes amounting to more than $5,000 plus thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise prizes will be awarded in many categories and to anglers of all ages. Certain prizes are designated for children and for teens.

All anglers 16 years and older must have a fishing license which may be purchased at the marina.

Free arts and crafts activities will be offered to children Saturday afternoon of Derby weekend and the Nature Center will also host a special Books & Treasure Sale on Saturday.

The Derby fishing begins at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 and ends at 12 noon on April 21, 2024. Contestants must fish in Cachuma Lake during the tournament hoursand may fish from shore at any time during the Derby including Saturday night. A flare will be fired at the harbor to start the Derby on Saturday and to end the Derby on Sunday.

ATTENTION

Due to the threat of quagga mussels, Cachuma Lake has a 30-day quarantine and inspection of all boats except those with a Cachuma Lake Tag and kayaks/canoes.

Please check for updates to the inspection protocol atwww.sbparks.org

Other Fish Derby Activities

Visit the Neal Taylor Nature Center:

Thursday through Saturday; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. & Sunday 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Admission: Donations Welcomed.

Children’s Activities will be on the lawn in front of the Nature Center from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday. Donations Welcomed.

Purchase Raffle tickets (open to general public) for valuable prizes starting 12 noon on

Fri. April 19, 2024, and throughout the Fish Derby. The winning tickets will be drawn at the Sunday Awards Program which begins at 1:00 pm at the Fireside Theater. You need not be present to win the raffle.

Books and Treasures Sale: At the Nature Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Awards Program at the Fireside Theater on Sunday, April 21st at 1:00 p.m.

To make reservations for cabins, yurts, individual camp sites or full hook-up sites go to: www.sbparks.org/reservations or call (805) 686-5050. For other camping information call (805) 686-5054.

More about the Derby:

The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake will hold the 27th Annual Fish Derby on April 20th and 21st, 2024.

The derby is the major fund-raising event for the Center that was founded by the late Neal Taylor in 1988.

Over $5,000 in cash prizes in various fish categories will be awarded (see Prize schedule below) Registered individuals must be 4 years or older to participate. A registered angler is eligible for door prizes to be given away at the Awards Program on Sunday at 1:00 pm at Fireside Theater. Door prize winners must be present; cash prizes will be mailed if the winner is not present.

Children’s activities will be organized on the lawn in front of the Nature Center on Saturday from 1 to 3 pm. This event is well attended with children having a great time working on arts and crafts projects. Lots of laughing and fun activities; parents have a great time too! Admission is free, donations are welcomed.

Folks are encouraged to visit the Nature Center during the children’s activities or at other hours during the weekend. Knowledgeable docents and volunteers will gladly show visitors the exhibits on plants, animals, and other topics. There are many hands-on objects for children to experience.

One and a half hour wildlife cruises on the Lake, led by the Park Naturalist, are $18 for adults; $12 for children 5 to 12 and 62+ years. Reservations required: Call the Naturalist office at 805-688-4515

A books and treasures sale will be held at the Nature Center Saturday from 10am until 2pm. This is also a fund-raising event for the Nature Center and visitors are encouraged to browse and buy the hundreds of books and other special items.

Visitors may purchase raffle tickets for valuable prizes beginning at noon on Friday, April 19

and continuing through the weekend until Sunday noon. Winning tickets will be drawn at

the Sunday Awards Program, beginning at 1:00 at Fireside Theater. Winners do not need to be

present.

Folks may call the Fish Derby Hotline for up-to-date information (805) 693-8381 or visit us a www.TroutDerby.org.

For additional information and/or to receive a registration in the mail, leave your name and address on the hotline (805) 693-8381 or register online or download a registration by visiting www.TroutDerby.org

Fish Derby Cash Prizes

$599 Heaviest Trout Caught

$300 2nd Heaviest Trout Caught

$599 Heaviest Bass Caught

$300 2nd Heaviest Bass Caught

$599 Heaviest Crappie Caught

$300 2nd Heaviest Crappie Caught

$599 Heaviest Catfish Caught

$300 2nd Heaviest Catfish Caught

$300 Heaviest Carp Caught

$150 2nd Heaviest Carp Caught

$100 THE Neal Taylor “Young Angler Award”

First Catch by an angler 15 years or younger on $50 Sat. and $50 Sun.

$125 Heaviest Fish caught by Girl 11-15 yrs.

$75 2nd Heaviest Fish caught by Girl 11-15 yrs.

$50 3rd Heaviest Fish caught by Girl 11-15 yrs.

$125 Heaviest Fish caught by Boy 11-15 yrs.

$75 2nd Heaviest Fish caught by Boy 11-15 yrs.

$50 3rd Heaviest Fish caught by Boy 11-15 yrs.

$125 The Dutch Wilson Prize (the fish caught by the oldest angler)

$25 each to 10 kids 10 yrs. & to first make the leader board

Rod & Reel to top 10 kids 10 yrs. To first make the leader board