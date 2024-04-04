DignityMoves to Host Grand Opening of the La Posada Interim Supportive Housing Community on April 12, 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, April 3, 2024 — On Friday, April 12, 2024 at 5 pm DignityMoves will host the grand opening of its La Posada Interim Supportive Housing Community located at 4500 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be hosted by NCIS actor, Duane Henry.

La Posada Village will house individuals living in encampments near the 101 freeway and railroad tracks in the immediate area. This community will have 80 rooms, provide 24/7 security, intensive case management for each resident, 3 meals a day, and mental and physical health care services and transportation.

Interim supportive housing allows individuals to get off the streets, out of encampments, and focus on longer-term stable housing solutions. It gives our community members a chance to connect to mental health care, addiction services, career counseling, Social Security, and other benefits—all without the constant worrying about where they will spend the night or get their next meal.

La Posada is a public-private collaboration between DignityMoves, the County of Santa Barbara, and Good Samaritan Shelter, which will serve as the service provider and operator.

To learn more about La Posada and DignityMoves please go to https://dignitymoves.org/.

Actor Duane Henry to host Grand Opening

British Actor Duane Henry of NCIS fame will host the event and has a personal connection with the work of DignityMoves. “I was homeless,” said Henry. “The first year I got to California was very tough. I met a couple of friends, you know, couch surfing, trying to figure it out.” Hollywood wasn’t as glamorous as he thought it would be and the actor even resorted to sleeping in a rented U-haul for a time.

“There are a lot of people struggling and going through it. and I’d been homeless previously in England for a while. Many people go through this. It’s not just me. I’m not special.” said Henry.

The Santa Barbara resident says his past experience being homeless has always stuck with him and he says no matter what ‘s going on in his life, he will always feel an affinity with the homeless community.