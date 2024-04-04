Last week a crew from Goleta’s busy Public Works Department established a much-needed crosswalk at Girsh Park along speeder-plagued Pacific Oaks. This wasn’t a huge project, but it means a lot to many.

Scores of youngsters and their families sometimes risk life and limb crossing Pacific Oaks with their gear to participate in year-round sports and other activities at Girsh Park.

So here’s a shout out of thanks to Mayor Paula Perotte, City Councilmember Stuart Kasdin, City Manager Robert Nisbet and especially Asst. Public Works Director Nina Buelna for recognizing a public safety need and shepherding this vital crosswalk and prominent signage into reality.

Goleta is a young city learning how to do it right.