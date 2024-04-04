SBUSD And CSEA Reach Two Tentative Agreements For Compensatory Time and Transfers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Introduction

This is Santa Barbara Unified School District’s (SBUSD) fifth Negotiations Update for successor contract negotiations between the District and the California School Employee Association (CSEA). The District will distribute the Negotiations Update after meetings with CSEA to inform our community on the progress of negotiations.

SBUSD and CSEA Reach Fifth Tentative Agreement on Compensatory Time Off (CTO)

The District and CSEA agreed to implement a formal process for recording and tracking CTO. A unit member who is approved for CTO in lieu of overtime pay will be allowed to accrue up to 40 hours of CTO. Submissions that exceed 40 hours shall be automatically paid out at the overtime rate.

SBUSD and CSEA Reach Sixth Tentative Agreement on Transfers

The District and CSEA agreed to update contract language on transfers. Five days notice will continue to be given before a transfer occurs. If the unit member is off contract (e.g., over the summer when the employee isn’t working), confirmation that the member is aware of the transfer must occur before the five-day clock begins.

Additionally, CSEA and the District agreed on transfer decisions to occur based on the following priority order:

1. Needs of the district,

2. Special qualifications or circumstances, 3. Seniority.

Lastly, if a transfer will cause a unit member to lose shift differential pay, the transfer will not be made without mutual agreement between the supervisor and the unit member, unless the transfer is being made for a disciplinary reason.

CSEA Makes Initial Proposal for Changing Shift Premium Pay

At the end of the bargaining session, CSEA brought forward a proposal to provide qualifying unit members with a 5% shift differential pay, rather than the current amount of $108 per month. CSEA is proposing that shift differential pay apply to all members who work a regular shift that ends between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. The District will review the proposal and discuss it at a future negotiation session.

Next Steps:

The next negotiation sessions are on April 12, April 26, May 9, May 15.

