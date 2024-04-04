Upcoming NCL Senior Recognition Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The annual Senior Recognition Event for the Santa Barbara National Charity League (NCL) will be held in the coming weeks at a private event in Santa Barbara. This year there will be 22 graduating seniors celebrating “A Hollywood Story.” We anticipate 450 friends and family to be present to honor the girls’ service and leadership in our community over the past six years.

The mission of NCL is to foster the mother-daughter relationship through an ongoing commitment to philanthropy, culture, and leadership. The 2024 NCL Senior Class has accumulated 787 hours this year and a total of 5,899 hours over the past six years supporting over 20 local non-profit organizations.

The evening will consist of a fashion show demonstrating poise and presentation. Choreographer Julie Walsmith has put together a memorable show where the graduating seniors and junior class will be modeling clothes from local boutiques including Angel, Montecito; Wendy Foster, State Street; Wendy Foster Sportswear; Miss Behavin’; Whiskey & Leather; Dylan Star; Loveworn; Lovebird Boutique; Maison K; Evangelina Boutique; The Lotus Boutique; and Sands Boutique. In addition, there will be an exhibition of each individual senior recognizing six years of service including sustained community involvement and future plans, a dance with their father or VIP, and a shared evening with their lifetime friends and families.

On behalf of NCL, we would like to thank our 2023-24 Chapter President, Kristine Sperling, as well as Co-Chairs of the Senior Recognition event “A Hollywood Story,” Melinda Werner and Lynne Early.

Congratulations to the Class of 2024!