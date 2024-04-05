Memorable Ribbon Cutting Marks Reopening of the Goleta Community Center

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 4, 2024 – The Goleta Community Center (GCC) is officially back open to the public following a memorable ribbon cutting event held this morning, April 4, 2024, at the steps of the 97-year-old historic building. After being closed for more than a year for seismic retrofitting (the auditorium and dining room having been closed since 2021) excitement was in the air as the beloved Goleta Community Center started a new chapter. More than 100 people turned out to see the ribbon cut including Congressman Salud Carbajal, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann, the City of Goleta Mayor and Council, numerous stakeholders, and residents – all with their own story and connection to the GCC. Click here to see a video clip of the exciting moment.

City of Goleta Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover emceed the event and welcomed the group by saying, “We are so excited to cut the ribbon and officially mark the reopening of this important facility that means so much to Goleta.”

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte was the first to give her remarks and said, “While the GCC is located in the heart of Goleta, here in Old Town, it’s important to note that this facility is here to serve people throughout Goleta. We know this is an important gathering spot and we are committed to making it a vital hub for residents to meet, learn and enjoy.”

The Mayor took the opportunity to thank the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for grant funding that covered 75% of the $5 million-dollar seismic retrofit project.

District 2 Councilmember James Kyriaco said, “As our Goleta Community Center starts a new beginning today, I look forward to all the new ideas that start here, the new friendships that will be made here, and all the services that will be provided here. But above all, the memories that will be created here.”

A huge round of applause went to U.S. Congressman and proud Goleta resident Salud Carbajal who, along with Senator Monique Limón, helped to obtain the FEMA funding and an extension to the deadline to expend the grant. Congressman Carbajal was also instrumental in securing $3 million dollars for the next phase of construction – the accessibility upgrades. He said, “This is a true partnership to ensure that this community treasure continues to exist. Accessibility, especially to public spaces, is critical to making our community better for all residents. And the future upgrades will help make that goal a reality.”

Santa Babara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann spoke about the important role of a community center. She said, “You are creating community spaces where people are rubbing shoulders with people they don’t know very well but gives us a tremendous sense of belonging and connection to each other and that’s what makes a really strong community.”

The final speaker was City of Goleta Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer who said, “This is such an amazing day. You will see a plethora of activity returning to this location. We are thrilled to bring our community safely back to this treasured facility. Thank you for being here to celebrate with us.”

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees got the opportunity to look inside the facility which was bustling with activity for a Senior Expo that was underway.

The Goleta Community Center is now available for the community to rent for an event or class. Stay tuned for the City’s new web-based reservation software to make it easy to check availability and book online. You will also be able to use this online system to book a picnic or recreation space at City parks.

To learn more about the Goleta Community Center including its history, please visit www.CityofGoleta.org/GCC.