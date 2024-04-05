Public Input Requested on City’s Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan for 2024-2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 5, 2024 – Every year the City of Goleta looks forward to helping those in our community in need using funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The Draft Action Plan outlines the City’s strategy for pursuing the overall goals of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide decent housing; to establish and maintain a suitable living environment; and to expand economic revitalization opportunities. The Action Plan also contains identifiable benchmarks for measuring progress through goals, objectives and community development strategies to meet the City’s housing needs and to provide services to the low-income, homeless and special needs populations within the City. The Draft 2024-2025 Action Plan also sets forth funding allocations for the 2024-2025 planning period. The review period provides an opportunity for the public to offer their views and recommendations to the City on the subject of CDBG funded housing and community development related activities. The draft Action Plan can be viewed here. For more information go to www.CityofGoleta.org/Grants.

Comments on the draft Action Plan are being accepted during a 30-day public review period beginning today, April 5, 2024, and ending Monday, May 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Comments should be submitted to: City of Goleta, Neighborhood Services Department, Attn: Cassidy Le Air, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta, CA 93117 or emailed to cleair@cityofgoleta.org.

About the Community Development Block Grant

The City receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on an annual basis for the CDBG program, which is intended to assist low-income citizens, people experiencing homelessness, youth, and seniors with essential services such as medical and dental care, food security, counseling, homelessness assistance and prevention, case management, and other needs.

The City also uses the majority of its CDBG allocation on capital projects that will benefit low- to moderate-income people and the disabled. Projects have included renovating City facilities and parks to meet Americans with Disability Act (ADA) access standards, installing sidewalks in areas where they are lacking, and adding crosswalks.