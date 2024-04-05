The State Board of Education has Officially Kicked Off a Statewide Recruitment Effort for Its Next Student Member

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The student who is ultimately appointed to the position by the Governor will:

· Serve a one-year term from August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2026.

· Attend all State Board of Education meetings held during that time, which includes a minimum of two days every other month for approximately six meetings per year.

· Have their voice heard and vote on educational policies vital to California’s students and schools.

· Receive a $100 stipend for each day’s service on approved, official business. The SBE will also cover expenses for lodging and meals in the amount allowed by state regulations.

Complete application packages must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2024. Interested students can submit their application via email at: sbe@sbe.ca.gov. More details can be found here.