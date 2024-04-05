US 101 Lane Closure Near Arroyo Hondo Vista Point Starting Tuesday, April 9

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The closure of the US 101 southbound #2 (right) lane at Arroyo Hondo Vista Point will begin on Tuesday, April 9 at 9 am.

This lane closure will allow Caltrans to continue emergency repair work from storm damage in early 2023. The work consists of slope and shoulder reconstruction, removal and replacement of existing guardrail, installation of drainage systems, and pavement rehabilitation.

The lane closure is expected to be in place for 3 to 4 months.

The contractor for this $4.5 million project is John Madonna Construction, Inc. of San Luis Obispo.

Travelers are encouraged to be aware of electronic message boards, flaggers and all highway workers within this work zone.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/