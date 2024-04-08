Downtown Santa Barbara 2024 LIVE Art & Wine Tour Tickets on Sale Now

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Downtown Santa Barbara is excited to announce that tickets for the 2024 LIVE Art & Wine Tour are now live and available for purchase. The event, which combines art, wine, food, and community, will take place on Thursday, May 16 from 5:30-9:30pm in Downtown Santa Barbara at various venues, including Jeff Shelton’s studio, Longoria Wines, Museum of Contemporary Art (MCASB), and American Riviera Media Studio (ARM Studio), among others.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the LIVE Art & Wine Tour for another unforgettable year,” said Robin Elander, Executive Director of Downtown Santa Barbara. “This event serves as a wonderful opportunity for individuals to gather and experience the finest aspects of Santa Barbara, from its vibrant cultural scene to its renowned wineries and eateries.”

A culinary adventure awaits attendees in the heart of downtown. Guests will receive a wine glass, plate, wristband, and a detailed map highlighting diverse venues offering an array of delectable food, beverages, and live art experiences. Following the culinary journey from 5:30-8:00pm, participants are invited to the Santa Barbara Historical Museum for the Final Party from 7:30 to 9:30pm. This lively gathering features additional local delights, specialty drinks, a silent auction, dancing, and music from Val-Mar Records.

With top-notch restaurants, wineries, and breweries, this is the premier Downtown Santa Barbara event not to be overlooked. Some of the participating businesses include: Finch & Fork, Opal Restaurant & Bar, Los Arroyos, Sunstone Winery, Silver Wines, Alamati Wine, and Institution Ale. Guests will have the opportunity to savor the best bites, sips, and entertainment that downtown has to offer. This is sure to be a delightful evening of culinary exploration, cultural enrichment, fine wines, and unforgettable moments.

The Downtown LIVE Art & Wine Tour is The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Downtown Public Art, Activations and Events Fund that helps support programs such as Pianos on State, 1st Thursday, Concerts on State Street, and forthcoming community activities.

21+ Event. Tickets are non-refundable, but are transferable.

Tickets are on sale now priced at $110. Pending availability, tickets will be $120 at the door.

To learn more about partnership opportunities, please contact Christy@downtownsb.org.

Downtown Santa Barbara has served as the champion and advocate for the stakeholders of historic Downtown Santa Barbara, California, with more than 1700 members since 1967. It also manages the Downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement Districts (BID’s), providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSB’s events programs and a directory of businesses, visit www.DowntownSB.org.