Housing Element Update Board of Supervisors Hearings to Select Rezone Sites April 30 and May 3

Tues. Apr. 30, 2024 at the Santa Maria Betteravia Center hearing room at 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy, Santa Maria and Fri. May. 3, 2024 at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room at 105 E. Anapamu, Santa Barbara (entrance on Anacapa St.): Board Hearings on Proposed Rezones to comply with State Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA). Hearings will be streamed live. To watch the hearing and/or participate virtually click here and view the agenda for instructions. The public is welcome to comment. The staff report will be available one week before the hearing here.

The County released the Final Program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the 2023-2031 HEU. The Final Program EIR analyzes the potential impacts associated with the implementation of the HEU’s goals, policies, and programs, including the potential rezone program. It includes all responses to comments received during the public comment period (Dec. 20, 2023-Feb. 9, 2024). The County received over 100 comments via email and during public hearings. You will find comments and responses in Chapter 9 of the Final Program EIR. Go to our website for more information and links to the documents.