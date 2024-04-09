2024 Fiesta Spirit and Junior Spirit Named

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

In front of boisterous sold-out crowd at the historic Lobero Theatre, Georgey Taupin was chosen 2024 Spirit of Fiesta and Alleenah Soriano was selected as this year’s Junior Spirit of Fiesta. The Spirit of Fiesta Auditions kick off the 100th anniversary of Santa Barbara’s beloved Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

Georgey Taupin was previously Junior Spirit in 2018. She is a 16-year-old 10th grader at Oaks Christian School Online. Aleenah Soriano is a 9-year-old fourth grader at Roosevelt Elementary School. Both dancers train with the Zermeño Dance Academy.

“It awesome, I don’t know if there’s another word to say,” said 2024 Spirit of Fiesta Georgey Taupin. “If you win, it’s like what you work for.”

“I feel awesome, shock and amazing,” said 2024 Junior Spirit of Fiesta Alleenah Soriano.

A total of 25 finalists participated in this year’s Spirit Auditions – 14 vying for Spirit, and 11 for Junior Spirit.

The Spirit of Fiesta and the Junior Spirit will be ambassadors throughout the 100th anniversary celebration of Old Spanish Days Fiesta. They will perform at the Mission, tin the historic parades, and at Noches de Ronda, in addition to countless other appearances and dances.

The entire Spirit Auditions 2024 can be seen on Fox/KKFX from 8-10 pm on Saturday April 20. Fiesta 2024, the Centennial, runs from July 31 to August 4.