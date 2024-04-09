One Arrested at City of Goleta DUI Checkpoint

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On April 6, 2024, one male was arrested for DUI as a result of a traffic collision at the DUI Checkpoint. There were three citations issued for being unlicensed drivers and one person was cited for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

There were 846 vehicles that drove through the checkpoint and 310 were screened. The checkpoint was held in the City of Goleta during the unsanctioned Deltopia Event in Isla Vista.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.

The City of Goleta contracts with the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.