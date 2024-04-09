Santa Barbara City College and Arizona State University Partner to Offer College Students Transfer Pathways with MyPath2ASU® Collaboration

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (April 8, 2024) — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is pleased to announce a new alliance with Arizona State University (ASU) to provide students a seamless transfer experience with the MyPath2ASU® program. MyPath2ASU allows students to take the steps needed, at the start of their college experience, to successfully plan their transfer to ASU, ensuring a smooth transition process and student success.



MyPath2ASU is a set of customized tools available to transfer students from accredited, U.S. regional institutions. These tools ensure a seamless transfer experience to ASU after earning credits or an associate degree from a U.S. community college or university and shortening the time to degree completion.



“SBCC has a strong transfer rate to four-year universities that include Arizona State University, who has created MyPath2ASU, of which we are proud to partner to extend our students opportunities and success,” said Angela Warren, SBCC University Transfer Academy Coordinator.



Through this partnership, students using MyPath2ASU will find their transfer experience simplified. They will have access to personalized benefits to help them navigate the transfer experience, to include:



• End-to-end learner navigation through course-by-course guided pathways



• Ensure course applicability by assisting students with taking courses that apply to their associate and ASU bachelor’s degree



• Guaranteed general admission to ASU and admission into MyPath2ASU major choice if all requirements are satisfied; some majors have additional or higher admission requirements



• More than 400 course-by-course guided pathways into immersion and online ASU degree programs

• Self-service, degree progress tracking through My Transfer Guide to minimize loss of credit



• Connected experience through personalized ASU communications to prepare academically and build a connection to ASU



ASU and Santa Barbara City College will work collaboratively to promote educational degree pathways containing ground and online course offerings. These pathways will ensure that the courses students select are applicable toward their degree in their chosen major and will also minimize credit loss.