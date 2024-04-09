Santa Barbara Unified School District Students Safely Observe Solar Eclipse

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Unified had the unique opportunity on Monday to safely witness a celestial event – a solar eclipse. Equipped with specialized glasses, students from schools across the district gathered to observe the phenomenon.

Roosevelt students had an interactive assembly, where they were able to learn and understand how eclipses happen, and the difference between solar and lunar eclipses prior to the viewing. After the lecture, big buddies gathered with their respective little buddies to make sure everyone had an enjoyable yet safe experience.

“The solar eclipse provided an awe-inspiring moment for the Roosevelt community, serving as a powerful reminder of the marvels of the universe and our shared human journey on Earth.” Roosevelt Principal Valerie Galindo said.

Mrs. Galindo also extended gratitude to educators, staff members, and parents whose collective efforts ensured the success of this event. “Special appreciation goes to our music teacher, Ms. MC, whose captivating assembly not only explained the science behind the eclipse but also prioritized the safety of our students during observation.”

“I thought it was really cool. I liked looking through the solar glasses because I thought the color of the sun was really cool. I also like how the sun looked normal without the glasses, but through the glasses, it looked like the moon, kinda,” Roosevelt third grader, Lily Nicet, shared with much enthusiasm.

Sixth-grade student from Roosevelt, Mia Haynas, said, “I thought the eclipse was cool, I’ve never seen one before, so this is my first time. I was kind of scared at first, and then once I saw it it was really cool.”

“Providing our students with opportunities to engage with natural phenomena firsthand is integral to our commitment to education as a whole,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent. “Today’s eclipse not only sparked curiosity but also underscored the importance of safe observation practices.”

At Adams Elementary, STEAM teacher Sean Federbusch put together resources for teachers to share with the students before the event. Frontloading them for why this event is so monumental.

Adams Elementary Principal Kelly Fresh remarked, “We just decided it would be a great collective experience for all of our students to learn from and be a part of not only the rare experience of a lifetime, but feel like they are part of this universe as a whole. At Adams we really like doing things as a school community so this again was another fun opportunity to bring everyone together.”

Monroe Principal Brian Naughton provided all students with appropriate glasses for each child to view the amazing astronomical event. “The last solar eclipse fell on a Saturday last fall. I was hoping we would get clear weather,” said Mr. Naughton. “It was great having all of our students together to observe such a rare astronomical phenomenon. Our campus was buzzing all morning with excitement.”

The Santa Barbara Unified School District remains dedicated to enriching the educational experiences of its students through hands-on learning opportunities, integrating real-world experiences like today’s eclipse into their educational journey.

