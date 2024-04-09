Tomorrow is City of Goleta’s Biggest Night of the Year!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 9, 2024 – The event we have been waiting for is finally here! Join us tomorrow, April 10 for the Goleta Community State of the City! We are excited to be back at the newly opened Goleta Community Center located in the heart of Old Town (5679 Hollister Avenue). This is a must attend event for anyone who cares about Goleta. Spanish interpretation will be available.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for guests to visit our City information tables and mingle with staff and the City Council. The main event starts promptly at 6:00 p.m. and includes the Mayor’s State of the City Address, an update from City Manager Robert Nisbet, and the popular Q&A segment. Come early to hear the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band performing in the gazebo in front of the Goleta Community Center from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

There are so many reasons to attend, here are our top 10:

Mingle with the Mayor and City Councilmembers, community leaders and fellow Goletans. Hear the Mayor’s State of the City Address (a reflection on all that we have accomplished this past year, challenges we are facing and exciting projects ahead). Receive an update on the City’s finances and more from City Manager Robert Nisbet. Submit a question for the popular Q&A session with the Mayor and Department Directors. Check out more than 15 City tables to learn about all that is happening in Goleta and meet City staff across all departments. Check out the newly reopened Goleta Community Center. Watch the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band perform in the gazebo at 4:00 p.m. before the doors open and listen to talented musician Andrew Manos play inside during the event. Enjoy charcuterie cups and fresh baked cookies. Take photos with the City of Goleta backdrop and be forever a part of the 2024 event memories. Last, but not least, because you LOVE Goleta and care about what is happening now and in the future.

Additional parking is available behind the building if you don’t see a spot in the front or side parking areas.

We hope to see you tomorrow!