Recently, I read the article “Election Post-Mortem in Carpinteria, the ‘Land of Weed‘” by Melinda Burns in the Independent. It was a long, informative, impressive article about how “ weed “ has affected the Carpinteria area.

I live on Shepard Mesa and I smell the odor of weed every time I drive to Carpinteria. I am disappointed that our local politicians such as Das Williams were complacent and did not better control the growing of weed in our area. As a result, Carpinteria is now known as one of the weed capitals in the State of California. Unfortunately, money trumped everything.

Going forward, I support the use of weed for medical reasons, but feel that the growing of weed in our area is out of control. The people living in the Carpinteria area deserve better. That is why I support Roy Lee.