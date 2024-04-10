I’d like to send my sincere congratulations and my utmost respect to Ben Romo and his attorney Will Beale in the successful venture to retain the News-Press online archives.

To Ben and his colleagues: Make this history work for your community. Don’t let it just sit dormant. Get inventive and use your hearts to guide your minds to put it to productive use. I would hope that the Independent would follow up and feature your group from its formation to victory.

This is a moment of pride for all of Santa Barbara and it should be shared and built upon. Keep at it!